UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
(Corrects headline)
LEEDS, England Aug 2 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test at Headingley on Thursday
South Africa first innings:
A.Petersen not out 59
G.Smith not out 24
Extras (1-b) 1
Total (0 wickets, 27 overs) 84
To bat: H.Amla, J.Kallis, AB de Villiers, J.Rudolph, JP Duminy, M.Morkel, D.Steyn, V.Philander, I.Tahir
Bowling: Anderson 8-1-18-0, Broad 7-1-21-0, Finn 6-0-20-0, Bresnan 6-1-24-0 (Editing by Mark Meadows)
