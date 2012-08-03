Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
Leeds, England Aug 3 Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second test between England and South Africa at Headingley on Friday.
South Africa first innings
A.Petersen c Prior b Broad 182
G.Smith c Bell b Bresnan 52
H.Amla run out 9
J.Kallis c Cook b Anderson 19
AB.de Villiers b Broad 47
D.Steyn b Finn 0
J.Rudolph st Prior b Pietersen 19
JP Duminy not out 48
V.Philander c Bresnan b Finn 13
M.Morkel c Cook b Broad 19
I.Tahir c Cook b Anderson 0
Extras (5-b, 6-lb) 11
Total (10 wickets, 139.2 overs) 419
Fall of wickets: 1-120, 2-132, 3-157, 4-254, 5-259, 6-318, 7-353, 8-375, 9-414
Bowling: Anderson 33.2-10-61-2, Broad 35-10-96-3, Finn 32-3-118-2, Bresnan 27-4-98-1, Trott 5-1-9-0, Pietersen 7-0-26-1 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.