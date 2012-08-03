Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
Leeds, England Aug 3 Scoreboard at the close on day two of the second test between England and South Africa at Headingley on Friday.
England first innings
A.Strauss not out 19
A.Cook not out 20
Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-2) 9
Total (0 wickets, 18 overs) 48
Bowling: Morkel 5-2-7-0, Philander 6-0-21-0, Steyn 4-0-15-0, Kallis 3-2-1-0
South Africa first innings
A.Petersen c Prior b Broad 182
G.Smith c Bell b Bresnan 52
H.Amla run out 9
J.Kallis c Cook b Anderson 19
AB.de Villiers b Broad 47
D.Steyn b Finn 0
J.Rudolph st Prior b Pietersen 19
JP Duminy not out 48
V.Philander c Bresnan b Finn 13
M.Morkel c Cook b Broad 19
I.Tahir c Cook b Anderson 0
Extras (5-b, 6-lb) 11
Total (all out, 139.2 overs) 419
Fall: 1-120, 2-132, 3-157, 4-254, 5-259, 6-318, 7-353, 8-375, 9-414
Bowling: Anderson 33.2-10-61-2, Broad 35-10-96-3, Finn 32-3-118-2, Bresnan 27-4-98-1, Trott 5-1-9-0, Pietersen 7-0-26-1
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.