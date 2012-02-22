Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
South Africa:
R. Levi c Nicol b Franklin 11
H. Amla c McCullum b Bracewell 33
A. Morkel c Nicol b Southee 10
AB de Villiers b Nicol 29
J.P. Duminy run out 38
J. Ontong lbw b Nicol 6
J. Botha c Guptill b Southee 2
W. Parnell not out 22
R. Peterson not out 11
Extras (lb-1,w-2) 3
Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165
Did not bat: M. de Lange, M. Morkel.
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-39 3-59 4-121 5-129 6-130 7-137.
Bowling: Hira 2-0-20-0(w-1), Bates 3-0-29-0, Franklin 2-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-22-2, Bracewell 4-0-28-1 (w-1), N. McCullum 2-0-22-0, Nicol 3-0-20-2.
New Zealand
R. Nicol c Levi b M Morkel 33
M. Guptill c Amla b Botha 26
J. Ryder c M. Morkel b Botha 52
B. McCullum c de Villiers b Peterson 18
K. Williamson c A. Morkel b M. Morkel 6
J. Franklin not out 9
N. McCullum c de Villiers b de Lange 0
D. Bracewell c Amla b de Lange 0
T. Southee not out 0
Extras (lb-5, w-12, nb-1) 18
Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 162
Did not bat: M. Bates, R. Hira.
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-73 3-112 4-142 5-158 6-160 7-160.
Bowling: Peterson 4-0-34-1, de Lange 4-0-36-2(nb-1, w-2), A. Morkel 1-0-13-0(w-1), M. Morkel 4-0-31-2(w-2), Botha 4-0-20-2(w-2), Parnell 1-0-14-0, Duminy 2-0-9-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Mark Meadows; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)