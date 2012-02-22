South Africa's AB de Villiers (L) reacts to being bowled for 29 as New Zealand's wicket keeper Brendon McCullum celebrates during their Twenty20 international cricket match in Auckland February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendon O'Hagan

Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

South Africa:

R. Levi c Nicol b Franklin 11

H. Amla c McCullum b Bracewell 33

A. Morkel c Nicol b Southee 10

AB de Villiers b Nicol 29

J.P. Duminy run out 38

J. Ontong lbw b Nicol 6

J. Botha c Guptill b Southee 2

W. Parnell not out 22

R. Peterson not out 11

Extras (lb-1,w-2) 3

Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165

Did not bat: M. de Lange, M. Morkel.

Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-39 3-59 4-121 5-129 6-130 7-137.

Bowling: Hira 2-0-20-0(w-1), Bates 3-0-29-0, Franklin 2-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-22-2, Bracewell 4-0-28-1 (w-1), N. McCullum 2-0-22-0, Nicol 3-0-20-2.

New Zealand

R. Nicol c Levi b M Morkel 33

M. Guptill c Amla b Botha 26

J. Ryder c M. Morkel b Botha 52

B. McCullum c de Villiers b Peterson 18

K. Williamson c A. Morkel b M. Morkel 6

J. Franklin not out 9

N. McCullum c de Villiers b de Lange 0

D. Bracewell c Amla b de Lange 0

T. Southee not out 0

Extras (lb-5, w-12, nb-1) 18

Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 162

Did not bat: M. Bates, R. Hira.

Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-73 3-112 4-142 5-158 6-160 7-160.

Bowling: Peterson 4-0-34-1, de Lange 4-0-36-2(nb-1, w-2), A. Morkel 1-0-13-0(w-1), M. Morkel 4-0-31-2(w-2), Botha 4-0-20-2(w-2), Parnell 1-0-14-0, Duminy 2-0-9-0.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Mark Meadows; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)