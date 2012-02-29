French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Scoreboard after New Zealand's innings in their second one-day international against South Africa at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday:
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand
R. Nicol lbw Tsotsobe 11
M. Guptill c de Villiers b Kallis 58
B. McCullum c Ontong b Tsotsobe 85
K. Williamson c Kallis b Tsotsobe 13
J. Ryder c de Villiers b Steyn 0
J. Franklin b M. Morkel 6
A. Ellis c Steyn b M. Morkel 19
K. Mills c Peterson b M. Morkel 0
T. Southee c Steyn b M. Morkel 28
T. Nathula c de Villiers b M.Morkel 0
A. McKay not out 0
Extras: (w-5, lb-5) 10
Total: (all out, 47.3 overs) 230
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-131, 3-163, 4-175, 5-179, 6-184, 7-184, 8-221, 9-221
Bowling: Tsotsobe 10-0-43-3 (w-1); Steyn 10-1-37-1 (w-2); M. Morkel 9.3-1-38-5; A. Morkel 3-0-30-0, Peterson 8-0-43-0 (w-2); Kallis 6-0-32-1; Duminy 1-0-2-0
South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Justin Ontong, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel, Robin Peterson, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe
South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.