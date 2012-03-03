French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Scoreboard after South Africa defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their third one-day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl.
New Zealand innings
R. Nicol c de Villiers b Botha 12
M. Guptill c du Plessis b Tsotsobe 7
B. McCullum c du Plessis b de Lange 47
K. Williamson run out 22
J. Franklin c Amla b de Lange 36
C. de Grandhomme run out 36
N. McCullum c Amla b de Lange 10
A. Ellis c Amla b de Lange 2
K. Mills lbw b Peterson 5
M. Bates lbw b Peterson 13
A. McKay not out 2
Extras (lb-3, w-10, nb-1) 14
Total (all out, 47 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-45 3-74 4-105 5-159 6-169 7-171 8-189 9-195
Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-2-36-1 (1w), Steyn 7-2-28-0, de Lange 9-1-46-4 (1w), Peterson 10-1-36-2 (1w), Botha 7-0-28-1 (2w), Parnell 4-0-18-0 (1nb), Duminy 1-0-11-0
South Africa innings
H. Amla c B. McCullum b Mills 76
W. Parnell b Ellis 27
A. Morkel c de Grandhomme b Bates 41
F. du Plessis lbw b Nicol 19
JP Duminy b Nicol 25
AB de Villiers not out 9
J. Botha not out 5
Extras (lb-2, w-3, nb-1) 6
Total (five wickets; 43.2 overs) 208
Did not bat: R. Peterson, D. Steyn, L. Tsotsobe, M. de Lange
Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-138 3-155 4-188 5-195
Bowling: Mills 8-1-41-1 (1nb, 1w), Bates 6-0-28-1, N. McCullum 10-0-35-0, McKay 8-0-40-0 (1w), Ellis 6-0-35-1, Nicol 3.2-0-14-2, Grandhomme 1-0-9-0 (1w), Williamson 1-0-4-0
South Africa won by five wickets.
South Africa won the three-match series 3-0.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.