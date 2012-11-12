Roger Federer to make comeback in Stuttgart on June 14
Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.
BRISBANE Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Monday:
South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93)
Australia first innings (overnight 111-3)
E. Cowan not out 98
D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4
R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9
R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0
M. Clarke not out 78
Extras (lb-10, w-1, nb-14) 25
Total (for three wickets, 60 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40
Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 15-3-52-1 (nb-1), Philander 15-2-40-0 (nb-5), Morkel 13-3-38-2 (nb-1), Kleinveldt 9-0-49-0 (nb-7, w-1), Kallis 4-1-8-0, Smith 4-0-17-0.
* South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat
- -
Second test: Adelaide Oval November 22-26
Third test: WACA, Perth November 30-December 4
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchury)
Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.
PARIS Using an armoury of delicate drop shots, Alize Cornet rode a tide of French support into the last-16 of Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2 6-1 win over Agnieszka Radwanska.