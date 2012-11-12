South Africa's Morne Morkel (2nd L) and his teammates celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Ricky Ponting during the first cricket test match at the Gabba in Brisbane November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aman Sharma

BRISBANE Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Monday:

South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93)

Australia first innings (overnight 111-3)

E. Cowan not out 98

D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4

R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9

R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0

M. Clarke not out 78

Extras (lb-10, w-1, nb-14) 25

Total (for three wickets, 60 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40

Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon.

Bowling: Steyn 15-3-52-1 (nb-1), Philander 15-2-40-0 (nb-5), Morkel 13-3-38-2 (nb-1), Kleinveldt 9-0-49-0 (nb-7, w-1), Kallis 4-1-8-0, Smith 4-0-17-0.

* South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat

Second test: Adelaide Oval November 22-26

Third test: WACA, Perth November 30-December 4

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchury)