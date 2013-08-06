HAMBANTOTA Scoreboard in third and final twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Tuesday.
South Africa
H Davids lbw b Kulasekara 0
Q de Kock lbw b Mendis 16
Faf du Plessis b Lakmal 85
JP Duminy not out 51
AB de Villiers not out 1
Extras: (lb-1, w-9) 10
Total: (3 wickets, 20 overs) 163
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-45 3-157.
Did not bat: D Miller, D Wiese, W Parnell, M Morkel, Imran Thahir, L Tsotsobe.
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-37-1 (4w), Lakmal 4-0-29-1 (1w), Senanayake 4-0-20-0 (1w), T Perera 1-0-10-0, Mendis 4-0-31-1 (3w), Mathews 1-0-14-0, Dilshan 2-0-21-0.
Sri Lanka
T Dilshan not out 74
M Jayawardene c De Villiers b Parnell 33
K Perera c Parnell b Wiese 1
D Chandimal st de Kock b Imran 14
A Mathews b Wiese 14
T Perera not out 25
Extras: (lb-1, w-1, nb-1) 3
Total: (4 wickets, 18.1 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-71 3-100 4-123
Did not bat: L Thirimanne, N Kulasekara, S Senanayake, A Mendis, S Lakmal.
Bowling: Tsotsobe 4-0-49-0 (nb1), Morkel 3.1-0-33-0, Parnell 3-0-37-1 (w1), Imran 4-0-20-1, Wiese 4-0-24-2.
Result: Sri Lanka won by six wickets.
Series: South Africa won 2-1