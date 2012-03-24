WELLINGTON, March 25 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to field South Africa first innings (overnight 246-2) G.Smith c van Wyk b Bracewell 5 A.Petersen not out 156 H.Amla c van Wyk b Gillespie 63 JP Duminy c Taylor b Gillespie 103 AB de Villiers not out 23 Extras (w-3, nb-3, b-6) 12 Total (for three wickets, 114 overs) 362 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-106 3-306 Still to bat: Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange Bowling: Martin 23-4-84-0; Bracewell 24-3-86-1 (w-1); Gillespie 27-6-88-2 (w-2, nb-2); Vettori 30-11-60-0; Brownlie 2-0-20-0; Williamson 8-1-18-0 New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Daniel Flynn, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin. South Africa lead the three match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)