WELLINGTON, March 27 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. South Africa first innings 474-9 dec. New Zealand first innings 275 South Africa second innings (overnight 75-0) A.Petersen run out 39 G.Smith c Bracewell b Vettori 41 AB de Villiers c Williamson b Bracewell 68 JP Duminy not out 33 Extras (w-3, nb-2, lb-3) 8 Total (for three wickets dec, 29.4 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-106 3-189 Did not bat: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange Bowling: Martin 10-0-44-0; Bracewell 6.4-0-47-1 (w-2); Gillespie 6-0-55-0 (nb-2); Vettori 7-1-40-1 (w-1) New Zealand second innings M. Guptill not out 14 D. Flynn c Boucher b Morkel 0 B. McCullum lbw b Morkel 0 K. Williamson not out 7 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for two wickets, 15 overs) 26 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin Bowling: Morkel 5-3-4-2; Philander 5-2-6-0; de Lange 3-0-8-0; Steyn 2-1-3-0 South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)