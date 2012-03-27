Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
WELLINGTON, March 27 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. Result: Match drawn South Africa first innings 474-9 dec. New Zealand first innings 275 South Africa second innings (overnight 75-0) A.Petersen run out 39 G.Smith c Bracewell b Vettori 41 AB de Villiers c Williamson b Bracewell 68 JP Duminy not out 33 Extras (w-3, nb-2, lb-3) 8 Total (for three wickets dec, 29.4 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-106 3-189 Did not bat: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange Bowling: Martin 10-0-44-0; Bracewell 6.4-0-47-1 (w-2); Gillespie 6-0-55-0 (nb-2); Vettori 7-1-40-1 (w-1) New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Rudolph b Morkel 18 D. Flynn c Boucher b Morkel 0 B. McCullum lbw b Morkel 0 K. Williamson not out 102 D. Brownlie b Morkel 15 D. Vettori b Morkel 0 K. van Wyk c&b Morkel 39 D. Bracewell not out 20 Extras (lb-6) 6 Total (for six wickets, 80.4 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-32 4-83 5-83 6-163 Did not bat: Ross Taylor, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin Bowling: Morkel 16.4-7-23-6; Philander 18.4-6-29-0; de Lange 17.2-4-77-0; Steyn 15-9-14-0; Duminy 13-2-51-0 South Africa won the three-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.