BRISBANE, Nov 9 Scoreboard at close of play on
the first day of the first test between Australia and South
Africa at the Gabba on Friday:
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat
South Africa first innings
G. Smith lbw Pattinson 10
A. Petersen c Hussey b Lyon 64
H. Amla not out 90
J. Kallis not out 84
Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-2, nb-3) 7
Total (for two wicket; 82 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-119
To bat: AB de Villiers, J. Rudolph, JP Duminy, V. Philander,
D. Steyn, R. Kleinveldt, M. Morkel.
Bowling: Hilfenhaus 20-5-53-0 (w-1), Pattinson 20-4-53-1
(w-1, nb-1), Siddle 20-4-58-0 (nb-2), Lyon 12-0-61-1, Hussey
4-0-21-0, Quiney 6-3-7-0.
Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed
Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade,
Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
- -
Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
