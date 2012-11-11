BRISBANE, Nov 11 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat South Africa first innings (overnight 255-2) G. Smith lbw Pattinson 10 A. Petersen c Hussey b Lyon 64 H. Amla lbw Siddle 104 J. Kallis c Quiney b Pattinson 147 AB de Villiers c Warner b Pattinson 40 J. Rudolph c Quiney b Lyon 31 V. Philander c Clarke b Siddle 11 D. Steyn c Wade b Hilfenhaus 15 R. Kleinveldt not out 17 M. Morkel c Siddle b Hilfenhaus 0 JP Duminy absent hurt - Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-6) 11 Total (all out, 151.4 overs) 450 Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-119 3-284 4-374 5-377 6-403 7-426 8-446 9-450 Bowling: Hilfenhaus 32.4-9-73-2 (w-1), Pattinson 34-6-93-3 (w-2, nb-3), Siddle 36-6-111-2 (nb-3), Lyon 37-4-136-2, Hussey 4-0-21-0, Quiney 7-3-10-0, Clarke 1-0-4-0. Australia first innings E. Cowan not out 49 D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4 R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9 R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0 M. Clarke not out 34 Extras (lb-8, nb-7) 15 Total (for three wickets, 26 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 8-2-27-1, Philander 8-0-24-0 (nb-2), Morkel 7-1-25-2 (nb-1), Kleinveldt 3-0-27-0 (nb-4) - - Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)