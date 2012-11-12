BRISBANE, Nov 12 Scoreboard at close of play on
the fourth day of the first test between Australia and South
Africa at the Gabba on Monday:
South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H.
Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93)
Australia first innings (overnight 111-3)
E. Cowan run out 136
D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4
R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9
R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0
M. Clarke not out 218
M. Hussey not out 86
Extras (lb-11, w-1, nb-22) 34
Total (for four wickets, 121 overs) 487
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 4-299
Still to bat: M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J.
Pattinson, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 27-3-109-1 (nb-1), Philander 25-2-82-0
(nb-8), Morkel 26-6-109-2 (nb-2), Kleinveldt 17-0-81-0 (nb-11,
w-1), Kallis 12-3-30-0, Smith 9-0-36-0, Amla 2-0-9-0, Petersen
3-0-20-0.
* South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat
- -
Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
