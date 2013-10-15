Oct 15 Scoreboard at the close of the play on the second day of the first test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. PAKISTAN FIRST INNINGS K.Manzoor not out 131 S.Masood lbw b Duminy 75 A.Ali c de Villiers b Philander 11 Y.Khan c Petersen b Morkel 1 Misbah not out 44 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for three wickets, 84 overs) 263 To bat: Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan Fall: 1-135 2-173 3-178 Bowling: Steyn 16-4-55-0 (nb-1), Philander 14-4-31-1, Morkel 15-4-23-1, Kallis 9-1-28-0, Peterson 18-1-79-0, Duminy 10-1-39-1, Du Plessis 2-0-8-0. SOUTH AFRICA FIRST INNINGS (overnight 245-8) A.Petersen c Masood b Irfan 3 G.Smith c A Akmal b Irfan 15 H.Amla c Younus b Irfan 118 J.Kallis c A Akmal b Junaid 5 AB de Villiers run out 19 JP Duminy c Shafiq b Zulfiqar 57 F.du Plessis c Shafiq b Zulfiqar 1 R.Peterson b Zulfiqar 5 V.Philander lbw b Ajmal 3 D.Steyn st A Akmal b Ajmal 15 M.Morkel not out 2 Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-1) 6 Total (all out, 93.1 overs) 249 Fall: 1-6 2-19 3-43 4-104 5-199 6-205 7-217 8-222 9-245 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 18.2-4-44-3 (nb-1), Junaid Khan 18.4-2-52-1, Zulfiqar Babar 27-2-89-3, Saeed Ajmal 29.1-6-59-2 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)