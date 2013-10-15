Oct 15 Scoreboard at the close of the play on
the second day of the first test between Pakistan and South
Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab
Emirates on Tuesday.
PAKISTAN FIRST INNINGS
K.Manzoor not out 131
S.Masood lbw b Duminy 75
A.Ali c de Villiers b Philander 11
Y.Khan c Petersen b Morkel 1
Misbah not out 44
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for three wickets, 84 overs) 263
To bat: Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Zulfiqar
Babar, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan
Fall: 1-135 2-173 3-178
Bowling: Steyn 16-4-55-0 (nb-1), Philander 14-4-31-1, Morkel
15-4-23-1, Kallis 9-1-28-0, Peterson 18-1-79-0, Duminy
10-1-39-1, Du Plessis 2-0-8-0.
SOUTH AFRICA FIRST INNINGS (overnight 245-8)
A.Petersen c Masood b Irfan 3
G.Smith c A Akmal b Irfan 15
H.Amla c Younus b Irfan 118
J.Kallis c A Akmal b Junaid 5
AB de Villiers run out 19
JP Duminy c Shafiq b Zulfiqar 57
F.du Plessis c Shafiq b Zulfiqar 1
R.Peterson b Zulfiqar 5
V.Philander lbw b Ajmal 3
D.Steyn st A Akmal b Ajmal 15
M.Morkel not out 2
Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-1) 6
Total (all out, 93.1 overs) 249
Fall: 1-6 2-19 3-43 4-104 5-199 6-205 7-217 8-222 9-245
Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 18.2-4-44-3 (nb-1), Junaid Khan
18.4-2-52-1, Zulfiqar Babar 27-2-89-3, Saeed Ajmal 29.1-6-59-2
