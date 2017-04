Oct 23 Scoreboard at the close of the play on the opening day of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. South Africa first innings A. Petersen lbw Zulfiqar Babar 26 G. Smith not out 67 D. Elgar c Azhar Ali b Saeed Ajmal 23 J. Kallis lbw Saeed Ajmal 7 D. Steyn not out 3 Extras (b-1, w-1) 2 Total (for three wickets, 49 overs) 128 To bat: AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, V. Philander, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-91 3-119 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 9-0-29-0, Junaid Khan 12-2-34-0, Saeed Ajmal 18.4-4-42-2, Zulfiqar Babar 7.2-2-7-1, Azhar Ali 2-0-15-0 Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor c du Plessis b Steyn 0 Shan Masood b Imran Tahir 21 Azhar Ali lbw b Morkel 19 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Steyn 10 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Imran Tahir 2 Asad Shafiq b Imran Tahir 10 Adnan Akmal b Imran Tahir 0 Saeed Ajmal run out 0 Zulfiqar Babar not out 25 Mohammad Irfan b Imran Tahir 0 Junaid Khan b Steyn 4 (Extras b-6, lb-3) 8 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-38 3-52 4-60 5-60 6-60 7-64 8-76 9-76 10-99 Bowling: D. Steyn 13.4-2-38-3, V. Philander 5-2-9-0, M. Morkel 5-1-12-1, Imran Tahir 13-3-32-5 Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)