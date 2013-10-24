Oct 24 Scoreboard on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday: Pakistan first innings 99 (Imran Tahir 5-32) South Africa first innings (overnight 128-3) A.Petersen lbw Zulfiqar Babar 26 G.Smith not out 227 D.Elgar c Azhar Ali b Saeed Ajmal 23 J.Kallis lbw Saeed Ajmal 7 D.Steyn b Mohammad Irfan 7 AB de Villiers not out 157 Extras (b-4 lb-7 w-2) 13 Total (for four wickets, 134 overs) 460 To bat: JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, V. Philander, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir. Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-91 3-119 4-134. Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 27-4-84-1 (1w), Junaid Khan 27-2-99-0 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 43.4-5-132-2, Zulfiqar Babar 31.2-2-112-1, Azhar Ali 5-0-22-0. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)