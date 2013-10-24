Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Oct 24 Scoreboard on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday: Pakistan first innings 99 (Imran Tahir 5-32) South Africa first innings (overnight 128-3) A.Petersen lbw Zulfiqar Babar 26 G.Smith not out 227 D.Elgar c Azhar Ali b Saeed Ajmal 23 J.Kallis lbw Saeed Ajmal 7 D.Steyn b Mohammad Irfan 7 AB de Villiers not out 157 Extras (b-4 lb-7 w-2) 13 Total (for four wickets, 134 overs) 460 To bat: JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, V. Philander, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir. Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-91 3-119 4-134. Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 27-4-84-1 (1w), Junaid Khan 27-2-99-0 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 43.4-5-132-2, Zulfiqar Babar 31.2-2-112-1, Azhar Ali 5-0-22-0. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.