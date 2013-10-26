Oct 26 Scoreboard at the end of the match on the fourth day of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Pakistan first innings 99

South Africa first innings 517

Pakistan second innings Shan Masood lbw b Steyn 0 Khurram Mansoor c Kallis b Philander 0 Azhar Ali lbw b Duminy 19 Younus Khan b Imran Tahir 36 Misbah-ul-Haq c Kallis b Elgar 88 Asad Shafiq not out 130 Adnan Akmal lbw Tahir 5 Saeed Ajmal lbw Tahir 9 Mohammad Irfan b Duminy 14 Junaid Khan not out 2 Zulfiqar Babar absent hurt 0

Extras (b-10, lb-5, w-1 nb-2 pen-5) 23

Total (all out, 135.1 overs) 326

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-2 3-48 4-70 5-267 6-278 7-301 8-323 9-326

Bowling: Steyn 22-9-48-1, Philander 19-7-34-1 (nb1, w1), Morkel 22-7-47-0 (nb1), Imran Tahir 42-14-98-3, Kallis 7-3-9-0, Duminy 21.1-3-67-3, Elgar 2-0-3-1

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

