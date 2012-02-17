WELLINGTON, Feb 17 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets in their first Twenty20 international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to field South Africa R. Levi c Bracewell b Southee 13 H. Amla run out 19 C. Ingram st B. McCullum b N. McCullum 0 AB de Villiers c Guptill b Hira 8 JP Duminy c Mills b Southee 41 J. Ontong c&b Southee 32 A. Morkel not out 13 J. Botha not out 14 Extras: (lb-7) 7 Total: (for six wickets, 20 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-34 3-38 4-52 5-102 6-127 Did not bat: Rusty Theron, Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe Bowling: N. McCullum 4-0-16-1; Mills 4-0-44-0; Southee 4-0-28-3; Hira 2-0-12-1; Bracewell 3-0-10-0; Williamson 2-0-27-0; Nicol 1-0-3-0 New Zealand R. Nicol c Amla b Theron 13 M. Guptill not out 78 B. McCullum b Duminy 16 K. Williamson run out 24 C. de Grandholmme c Levi b M. Morkel 2 J. Franklin not out 8 Extras: (nb-2, w-2, lb-3) 7 Total: (for four wickets, 19.2 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-127 4-136 Did not bat: Nathan McCullum, Doug Bracewell, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee Bowling: A. Morkel 3-0-20-0; Tsotsobe 3-0-28-0; M. Morkel 4-1-26-1 (nb-1, w-1); Botha 3.2-0-24-0; Theron 4-0-27-1 (w-1, nb-1); Duminy 2-0-20-1 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis;