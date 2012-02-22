Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 22 Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. South Africa: R. Levi c Nicol b Franklin 11 H. Amla c McCullum b Bracewell 33 A. Morkel c Nicol b Southee 10 AB de Villiers b Nicol 29 J.P. Duminy run out 38 J. Ontong lbw b Nicol 6 J. Botha c Guptill b Southee 2 W. Parnell not out 22 R. Peterson not out 11 Extras (lb-1,w-2) 3 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Did not bat: M. de Lange, M. Morkel. Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-39 3-59 4-121 5-129 6-130 7-137. Bowling: Hira 2-0-20-0(w-1), Bates 3-0-29-0, Franklin 2-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-22-2, Bracewell 4-0-28-1 (w-1), N. McCullum 2-0-22-0, Nicol 3-0-20-2. New Zealand R. Nicol c Levi b M Morkel 33 M. Guptill c Amla b Botha 26 J. Ryder c M. Morkel b Botha 52 B. McCullum c de Villiers b Peterson 18 K. Williamson c A. Morkel b M. Morkel 6 J. Franklin not out 9 N. McCullum c de Villiers b de Lange 0 D. Bracewell c Amla b de Lange 0 T. Southee not out 0 Extras (lb-5, w-12, nb-1) 18 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 162 Did not bat: M. Bates, R. Hira. Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-73 3-112 4-142 5-158 6-160 7-160. Bowling: Peterson 4-0-34-1, de Lange 4-0-36-2(nb-1, w-2), A. Morkel 1-0-13-0(w-1), M. Morkel 4-0-31-2(w-2), Botha 4-0-20-2(w-2), Parnell 1-0-14-0, Duminy 2-0-9-0.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.