Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 25 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. New Zealand R. Nicol c Kallis b Peterson 30 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 7 B. McCullum c Peterson b Kallis 56 K. Williamson c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 55 J. Ryder c Smith b Kallis 6 J. Franklin c Amla b M. Morkel 32 A. Ellis b Steyn 20 N. McCullum b M. Morkel 15 D. Bracewell st de Villiers b Peterson 0 K. Mills not out 4 T. Southee not out 4 Extras: (w-7, nb-3, b-4, lb-10) 24 Total: (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-137, 4-153, 5-194, 6-211, 7-230, 8-234, 9-249 Bowling: Tsotsobe 10-1-41-2 (nb-3, w-1); M. Morkel 9-0-49-2 (w-2); Steyn 9-0-37-1 (w-2); Peterson 10-1-45-2 (w-1); Duminy 5-0-22-0; Kallis 7-0-45-2 (w-1) South Africa H. Amla b Southee 8 G. Smith c Ryder b Mills 9 J. Kallis c Williamson b Bracewell 13 JP Duminy c&b Nicol 46 AB de Villiers not out 106 F. du Plessis not out 66 Extras: (w-5, lb-1) 6 Total: (for four wickets, 45.2 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-35, 4-125 Did not bat: Albie Morkel, Robin Peterson, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe Bowling: Mills 7-0-27-0; Southee 10-0-64-1 (w-2); Bracewell 10-1-61-1; N. McCullum 7-0-25-0; Nicol 5-0-43-0; Ellis 5-0-26-0; Franklin 1-0-5-0; Williamson 0.2-0-2-0 (w-1) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.