Feb 29 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in their second one-day international at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday: South Africa won the toss and chose to field New Zealand R. Nicol lbw Tsotsobe 11 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Kallis 58 B. McCullum c Ontong b Tsotsobe 85 K. Williamson c Kallis b Tsotsobe 13 J. Ryder c de Villiers b Steyn 0 J. Franklin b M. Morkel 6 A. Ellis c Steyn b M. Morkel 19 K. Mills c Peterson b M. Morkel 0 T. Southee c Steyn b M. Morkel 28 T. Nathula c de Villiers b M.Morkel 0 A. McKay not out 0 Extras: (w-5, lb-5) 10 Total: (all out, 47.3 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-131 3-163 4-175 5-179 6-184 7-184 8-221 9-221 Bowling: Tsotsobe 10-0-43-3 (w-1); Steyn 10-1-37-1 (w-2); M. Morkel 9.3-1-38-5; A. Morkel 3-0-30-0, Peterson 8-0-43-0 (w-2); Kallis 6-0-32-1; Duminy 1-0-2-0 South Africa H. Amla c B. McCullum b Nethula 92 J. Kallis c B. McCullum b Mills 4 F. du Plessis c Guptill b Ellis 34 JP Duminy c&b Nethula 43 AB de Villiers not out 31 J. Ontong not out 17 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-6) 10 Total: (for four wickets, 38.2 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-80 3-167 4-192 Did not bat: Albie Morkel, Robin Peterson, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe Bowling: Mills 6.2-1-41-1 (w-1); Southee 8-0-61-0, McKay 10-1-45-0, Ellis 3-0-16-1; Nethula 10-0-60-2 (w-1); Nicol 1-0-4-0 South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0.