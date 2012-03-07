UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
March 7 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl South Africa G. Smith c Nicol b Martin 53 A. Petersen lbw b Boult 11 H. Amla c Taylor b Vettori 62 J. Kallis c Taylor b Martin 0 AB de Villiers lbw b Martin 0 J. Rudolph not out 46 M. Boucher run out 4 D. Steyn c Taylor b Bracewell 9 V. Philander not out 4 Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total: (for seven wickets, 59 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-86, 3-90, 4-90, 5-156, 6-161, 7-179 Still to bat: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir. Bowling: Martin 14-2-34-3; Southee 8-1-32-0; Boult 7-0-54-1; Bracewell 14-2-39-1 (nb-1); Vettori 15-4-31-1; Nicol 1-1-0-0 New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Rob Nicol, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Martin.
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.