March 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday. South Africa first innings (overnight 191-7) G. Smith c Nicol b Martin 53 A. Petersen lbw b Boult 11 H. Amla c Taylor b Vettori 62 J. Kallis c Taylor b Martin 0 AB de Villiers lbw b Martin 0 J. Rudolph c Boult b Bracewell 52 M. Boucher run out 4 D. Steyn c Taylor b Bracewell 9 V. Philander c Williamson b Martin 22 M. Morkel not out 13 I. Tahir run out 10 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (all out, 68.2 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-86 3-90 4-90 5-156 6-161 7-179 8-214 9-222 10-238. Bowling: Martin 18-2-56-4, Southee 10-1-40-0, Boult 8-0-58-1, Bracewell 16.2-2-52-2 (nb-1), Vettori 15-4-31-1, Nicol 1-1-0-0. New Zealand first innings R. Nicol c Smith b Philander 6 M. Guptill not out 16 B. McCullum not out 18 Extras 0 Total (for one wicket, 16 overs) 40 Fall of wickets: 1-7 Still to bat: Ross Taylor (captain), Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Martin. Bowling: Steyn 7-2-19-0; Philander 5-0-11-1; Morkel 2-0-8-0; Tahir 2-1-2-0 New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.