March 9 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday. South Africa first innings 238 New Zealand first innings (overnight 243-9) R. Nicol c Smith b Philander 6 M. Guptill b Morkel 16 B. McCullum c&b Tahir 48 R. Taylor c Boucher b Morkel 44 K. Williamson c Boucher b Philander 11 D. Vettori c&b Kallis 46 K. van Wyk c Smith b Philander 36 D. Bracewell b Steyn 25 T. Southee c Smith b Philander 0 T. Boult not out 33 C. Martin c Amla b Steyn 5 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out, 88.2 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-106 4-116 5-135 6-188 7-229 8-229 9-239 Bowling: Steyn 20.2-4-79-2; Philander 18-1-72-4; Morkel 18-5-52-2; Tahir 24-6-55-1; Kallis 8-2-12-1 South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25 G. Smith not out 37 H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2 J. Kallis not out 24 Extras 0 Total (for two wickets, 29 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47 Bowling: Martin 6-1-24-0; Boult 8-1-27-0; Bracewell 6-2-14-2; Southee 5-0-14-0; Vettori 4-1-9-0 New Zealand won the toss and opted to field. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)