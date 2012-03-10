March 10 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and New
Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.
South Africa first innings 238
New Zealand first innings 273
South Africa second innings (overnight 268-3)
A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25
G. Smith b Bracewell 115
H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2
J. Kallis c Nicol b Boult 113
J. Rudolph not out 105
AB de Villiers c McCullum b Williamson 29
M. Boucher not out 34
Extras (nb-3, w-1, lb-6, b-2) 12
Total (for five wickets dec, 140 overs) 435
Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47 3-247 4-283 5-353
Bowling: Martin 23-4-74-0; Boult 26-4-93-1; Bracewell
25-3-70-3 (nb-3); Southee 26-4-100-0 (w-1); Vettori 32-5-65-0;
Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 7-4-16-1
New Zealand second innings
R. Nicol c Smith b Tahir 19
M. Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 6
B. McCullum not out 58
R. Taylor not out 48
Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-2) 6
Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 137
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-55
Bowling: Steyn 8-2-25-0 (w-1); Philander 12-2-29-1 (nb-2);
Morkel 7-2-27-0; Tahir 8-2-33-1; Kallis 6-1-21-0 (w-1)
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field
