March 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. South Africa first innings 238 New Zealand first innings 273 South Africa second innings (overnight 268-3) A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25 G. Smith b Bracewell 115 H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2 J. Kallis c Nicol b Boult 113 J. Rudolph not out 105 AB de Villiers c McCullum b Williamson 29 M. Boucher not out 34 Extras (nb-3, w-1, lb-6, b-2) 12 Total (for five wickets dec, 140 overs) 435 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47 3-247 4-283 5-353 Bowling: Martin 23-4-74-0; Boult 26-4-93-1; Bracewell 25-3-70-3 (nb-3); Southee 26-4-100-0 (w-1); Vettori 32-5-65-0; Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 7-4-16-1 New Zealand second innings R. Nicol c Smith b Tahir 19 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 6 B. McCullum not out 58 R. Taylor not out 48 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-2) 6 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-55 Bowling: Steyn 8-2-25-0 (w-1); Philander 12-2-29-1 (nb-2); Morkel 7-2-27-0; Tahir 8-2-33-1; Kallis 6-1-21-0 (w-1) New Zealand won the toss and opted to field (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)