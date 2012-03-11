March 11 Scoreboard at the end of the drawn first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday after umpires abandoned play after lunch on the fifth day due to heavy rain. South Africa first innings 238 New Zealand first innings 273 South Africa second innings 435-5 dec. New Zealand second innings (overnight 137-2) R. Nicol c Smith b Tahir 19 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 6 B. McCullum not out 58 R. Taylor not out 48 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-2) 6 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-55 Bowling: Steyn 8-2-25-0 (w-1); Philander 12-2-29-1 (nb-2); Morkel 9-2-33-0 (w-1); Tahir 8-2-33-1; Kallis 4-1-15-0 New Zealand won the toss and opted to field Remaining fixtures: March 15-19 - Second test, Hamilton March 23-27 - Third test, Wellington (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)