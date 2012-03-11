Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 11 Scoreboard at the end of the drawn first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday after umpires abandoned play after lunch on the fifth day due to heavy rain. South Africa first innings 238 New Zealand first innings 273 South Africa second innings 435-5 dec. New Zealand second innings (overnight 137-2) R. Nicol c Smith b Tahir 19 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 6 B. McCullum not out 58 R. Taylor not out 48 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-2) 6 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-55 Bowling: Steyn 8-2-25-0 (w-1); Philander 12-2-29-1 (nb-2); Morkel 9-2-33-0 (w-1); Tahir 8-2-33-1; Kallis 4-1-15-0 New Zealand won the toss and opted to field Remaining fixtures: March 15-19 - Second test, Hamilton March 23-27 - Third test, Wellington (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.