Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and chose to field New Zealand first innings R. Nicol c Boucher b Philander 2 M. Guptill b Steyn 22 B. McCullum not out 26 R. Taylor not out 11 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-44 Still to bat: Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Brent Arnel, Chris Martin. Bowling: Steyn 8-2-22-1; Philander 6-2-23-1; Kallis 5-2-6-0; Morkel 7-2-9-0; Tahir 1-0-1-0 South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.