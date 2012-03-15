March 16 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings (overnight 27-2) G. Smith c van Wyk b Martin 13 A. Petersen lbw b Gillespie 29 D. Steyn c van Wyk b Martin 4 H. Amla c Williamson b Gillespie 16 J. Kallis c van Wyk b Gillespie 6 AB de Villiers not out 41 J. Rudolph c van Wyk b Gillespie 1 M. Boucher not out 14 Extras (lb-8, w-1) 9 Total (for six wickets, 44 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-18, 3-63 4-69 5-84 6-88 Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir. Bowling: Martin 12-5-30-2; Bracewell 11-4-21-0 (w-1); Gillespie 7-0-24-4; Vettori 8-3-16-0; Arnel 6-1-34-0 South Africa won the toss and chose to field (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)