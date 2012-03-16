Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 16 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings (overnight 27-2) G. Smith c van Wyk b Martin 13 A. Petersen lbw b Gillespie 29 D. Steyn c van Wyk b Martin 4 H. Amla c Williamson b Gillespie 16 J. Kallis c van Wyk b Gillespie 6 AB de Villiers b Vettori 83 J. Rudolph c van Wyk b Gillespie 1 M. Boucher b Gillespie 24 V. Philander b Bracewell 14 M. Morkel not out 35 I. Tahir c Gillespie b Williamson 16 Extras (lb-9, w-1, nb-1, b-1) 12 Total (all out, 77.3 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-18 3-63 4-69 5-84 6-88 7-151 8-185 9-219 Bowling: Martin 16-6-38-2; Bracewell 18-7-50-1 (w-1); Gillespie 15-2-59-5 (nb-1); Vettori 19-3-49-1; Arnel 9-2-46-0; Williamson 0.3-0-1-1 New Zealand second innings R. Nicol b Philander 1 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 1 B. McCullum lbw b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 17 K. Williamson not out 41 D. Vettori not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for four wickets, 31 overs) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-7 3-7 4-64 Bowling: Steyn 9-4-10-2; Philander 7-1-21-2; Morkel 7-4-12-0; Tahir 8-2-22-0 South Africa won the toss and chose to field. The three-match series is tied at 0-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.