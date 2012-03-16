March 16 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings (overnight 27-2) G. Smith c van Wyk b Martin 13 A. Petersen lbw b Gillespie 29 D. Steyn c van Wyk b Martin 4 H. Amla c Williamson b Gillespie 16 J. Kallis c van Wyk b Gillespie 6 AB de Villiers b Vettori 83 J. Rudolph c van Wyk b Gillespie 1 M. Boucher b Gillespie 24 V. Philander b Bracewell 14 M. Morkel not out 35 I. Tahir c Gillespie b Williamson 16 Extras (lb-9, w-1, nb-1, b-1) 12 Total (all out, 77.3 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-18 3-63 4-69 5-84 6-88 7-151 8-185 9-219 Bowling: Martin 16-6-38-2; Bracewell 18-7-50-1 (w-1); Gillespie 15-2-59-5 (nb-1); Vettori 19-3-49-1; Arnel 9-2-46-0; Williamson 0.3-0-1-1 New Zealand second innings R. Nicol b Philander 1 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 1 B. McCullum lbw b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 17 K. Williamson not out 41 D. Vettori not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for four wickets, 31 overs) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-7 3-7 4-64 Bowling: Steyn 9-4-10-2; Philander 7-1-21-2; Morkel 7-4-12-0; Tahir 8-2-22-0 South Africa won the toss and chose to field. The three-match series is tied at 0-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)