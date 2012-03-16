March 17 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings 253 New Zealand second innings (overnight 65-4) R. Nicol b Philander 1 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 1 B. McCullum lbw b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 17 K. Williamson not out 77 D. Vettori c Boucher b Kallis 21 K. van Wyk b Philander 20 D. Bracewell not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for six wickets, 63 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-7 3-7 4-64 5-99 6-141 Bowling: Steyn 16-5-31-2; Philander 13-2-30-3; Morkel 11-4-18-0; Tahir 17-2-52-0; Kallis 6-3-11-1 South Africa won the toss and chose to field. The three-match series is tied at 0-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)