Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 17 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings 253 New Zealand second innings (overnight 65-4) R. Nicol b Philander 1 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 1 B. McCullum lbw b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 17 K. Williamson not out 77 D. Vettori c Boucher b Kallis 21 K. van Wyk b Philander 20 D. Bracewell not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for six wickets, 63 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-7 3-7 4-64 5-99 6-141 Bowling: Steyn 16-5-31-2; Philander 13-2-30-3; Morkel 11-4-18-0; Tahir 17-2-52-0; Kallis 6-3-11-1 South Africa won the toss and chose to field. The three-match series is tied at 0-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.