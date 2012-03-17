March 17 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by nine wickets on the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand first innings 185 South Africa first innings 253 New Zealand second innings (overnight 65-4) R. Nicol b Philander 1 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 1 B. McCullum lbw b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 17 K. Williamson c Boucher b Philander 77 D. Vettori c Boucher b Kallis 21 K. van Wyk b Philander 20 D. Bracewell b Morkel 0 M. Gillespie c Boucher b Philander 14 B. Arnel not out 8 C. Martin b Philander 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (all out, 67.5 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-7 3-7 4-64 5-99 6-141 7-142 8-142 9-160 Bowling: Steyn 16-5-31-2; Philander 15.5-3-44-6; Morkel 13-5-26-1; Tahir 17-2-52-0; Kallis 6-3-11-1 South Africa second innings G. Smith not out 55 A. Petersen c van Wyk b Bracewell 1 H. Amla not out 46 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for one wicket, 19.5 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-5 Bowling: Martin 3-1-18-0; Bracewell 5-0-14-1; Vettori 2-0-2-0; Gillespie 4-0-24-0 (nb-1); Arnel 3-0-18-0; Williamson 2-0-23-0; Nicol 0.5-0-4-0 South Africa won the toss and chose to field. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)