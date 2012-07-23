(Updates at end) LONDON, July 23 Scoreboard after South Africa beat England in the first cricket test by an innings and 12 runs before tea on day five at The Oval on Monday: England first innings 385 South Africa first innings 637-2 dec England second innings: A.Strauss c Philander b Tahir 27 A.Cook c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Trott c de Villiers b Steyn 10 K.Pietersen b Morkel 16 I.Bell c Kallis b Steyn 55 R.Bopara b Steyn 22 M.Prior c Kallis b Tahir 40 T.Bresnan not out 20 S.Broad c de Villiers b Steyn 0 G.Swann c Petersen b Steyn 7 J.Anderson lbw b Tahir 4 Extras 11-b, 15-lb, 12-nb, 1-w) 39 Total (all out, 97 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-32, 3-57, 4-67, 5-117, 6-203, 7-210, 8-210, 9-218 Bowling: Morkel 16-0-41-1, Philander 19-6-29-1, Steyn 21-6-56-5, Tahir 32-7-63-3, Kallis 7-1-22-0, Duminy 1-0-3-0 (Editing by Clare Fallon)