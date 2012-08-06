LEEDS, England, Aug 6 Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the second test between England and South Africa at Headingley on Monday (South Africa first innings: 419) (England first innings: 425) South Africa second innings: J.Rudolph lbw b Pietersen 69 G.Smith not out 50 H.Amla not out 1 Extras (2-lb, 1-w) 3 Total (1 wicket, 37 overs) 123 To bat: J.Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, A. Petersen, M.Morkel, D.Steyn, V.Philander, I.Tahir Fall of wickets: 1-120 Bowling (to date): Anderson 15-7-28-0, Broad 10-1-36-0, Finn 9-1-37-0, Bresnan 3-0-16-0, Pietersen 1-0-4-1 (Compiled by Richard Sydenham)