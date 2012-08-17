Aug 17 Scoreboard on the second day of the third
test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on
Friday.
South Africa first innings (overnight 262 for seven)
G.Smith c Prior b Anderson 14
A.Petersen c Prior b Finn 22
H.Amla b Finn 13
J.Kallis c Prior b Finn 3
AB de Villiers c Cook b Anderson 27
J.Rudolph b Swann 42
JP Duminy c Prior b Anderson 61
V.Philander st Prior b Swann 61
D.Steyn c Swann b Broad 26
M.Morkel c Prior b Finn 25
Imran Tahir not out 2
Extras (w-1 b-7 lb-5) 13
Total (all out, 101.2 overs) 309
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-49 3-50 4-54 5-105 6-163 7-235 8-270
9-307 10-309
Bowling: Anderson 29-5-76-3, Broad 24-4-69-1, Finn 18-2-75-4
(1w), Swann 24.2-6-63-2, Trott 6-1-14-0
England first innings
A.Strauss b Morkel 20
A.Cook c Kallis b Steyn 7
J.Trott lbw b Steyn 8
I.Bell c Petersen b Philander 58
J.Taylor c Smith b Morkel 10
J.Bairstow not out 72
M.Prior not out 22
Extras (lb-6, w-1, nb-4) 11
Total (5 wickets, 72 overs) 208
Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-38 3-39 4-54 5-178
To bat: Graeme Swann, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven
Finn
Bowling: Morkel 19-5-53-2 (4nb), Philander 16-8-30-1, Steyn
16-3-48-2, Kallis 9-2-26-0 (1w), Imran Tahir 12-3-45-0
