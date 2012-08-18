Aug 18 Scoreboard on the third day of the third test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on Saturday. South Africa first innings G.Smith c Prior b Anderson 14 A.Petersen c Prior b Finn 22 H.Amla b Finn 13 J.Kallis c Prior b Finn 3 AB de Villiers c Cook b Anderson 27 J.Rudolph b Swann 42 JP Duminy c Prior b Anderson 61 V.Philander st Prior b Swann 61 D.Steyn c Swann b Broad 26 M.Morkel c Prior b Finn 25 Imran Tahir not out 2 Extras (w-1 b-7 lb-5) 13 Total (all out, 101.2 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-49 3-50 4-54 5-105 6-163 7-235 8-270 9-307 10-309 Bowling: Anderson 29-5-76-3, Broad 24-4-69-1, Finn 18-2-75-4 (1w), Swann 24.2-6-63-2, Trott 6-1-14-0 England first innings (overnight 208-5) A.Strauss b Morkel 20 A.Cook c Kallis b Steyn 7 J.Trott lbw b Steyn 8 I.Bell c Petersen b Philander 58 J.Taylor c Smith b Morkel 10 J.Bairstow b Morkel 95 M.Prior c Kallis b Philander 27 S.Broad c Amla b Steyn 16 G.Swann not out 37 J.Anderson c Rudolph b Steyn 12 S.Finn c Duminy b Morkel 10 Extras (lb-10, w-1, nb-4) 15 Total (all out,107.3 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-38 3-39 4-54 5-178 6-221 7-252 8-264 9-283 Bowling: Morkel 28.3-6-80-4 (4nb), Philander 24-9-48-2, Steyn 29-4-94-4, Kallis 12-3-29-0 (1w), Imran Tahir 14-3-54-0 South Africa second innings G.Smith lbw b Swann 23 A.Petersen lbw b Broad 24 H.Amla not out 57 J.Kallis lbw b Finn 31 D.Steyn not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-1) 10 Total (3 wickets, 50 overs) 145 To bat AB de Villiers, J.Rudolph, JP Duminy, VD Philander, M.Morkel, I.Tahir Fall of wickets 1-46, 2-50, 3-131 Bowling: Anderson 9-2-32-0, Broad 10-1-38-1 (1nb), Swann 20-5-38-1, Finn 11-1-28-1 (Editing by Stephen Wood)