Aug 18 Scoreboard on the third day of the third
test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on
Saturday.
South Africa first innings
G.Smith c Prior b Anderson 14
A.Petersen c Prior b Finn 22
H.Amla b Finn 13
J.Kallis c Prior b Finn 3
AB de Villiers c Cook b Anderson 27
J.Rudolph b Swann 42
JP Duminy c Prior b Anderson 61
V.Philander st Prior b Swann 61
D.Steyn c Swann b Broad 26
M.Morkel c Prior b Finn 25
Imran Tahir not out 2
Extras (w-1 b-7 lb-5) 13
Total (all out, 101.2 overs) 309
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-49 3-50 4-54 5-105 6-163 7-235 8-270
9-307 10-309
Bowling: Anderson 29-5-76-3, Broad 24-4-69-1, Finn 18-2-75-4
(1w), Swann 24.2-6-63-2, Trott 6-1-14-0
England first innings (overnight 208-5)
A.Strauss b Morkel 20
A.Cook c Kallis b Steyn 7
J.Trott lbw b Steyn 8
I.Bell c Petersen b Philander 58
J.Taylor c Smith b Morkel 10
J.Bairstow b Morkel 95
M.Prior c Kallis b Philander 27
S.Broad c Amla b Steyn 16
G.Swann not out 37
J.Anderson c Rudolph b Steyn 12
S.Finn c Duminy b Morkel 10
Extras (lb-10, w-1, nb-4) 15
Total (all out,107.3 overs) 315
Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-38 3-39 4-54 5-178 6-221 7-252 8-264
9-283
Bowling: Morkel 28.3-6-80-4 (4nb), Philander 24-9-48-2,
Steyn 29-4-94-4, Kallis 12-3-29-0 (1w), Imran Tahir 14-3-54-0
South Africa second innings
G.Smith lbw b Swann 23
A.Petersen lbw b Broad 24
H.Amla not out 57
J.Kallis lbw b Finn 31
D.Steyn not out 0
Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-1) 10
Total (3 wickets, 50 overs) 145
To bat AB de Villiers, J.Rudolph, JP Duminy, VD Philander,
M.Morkel, I.Tahir
Fall of wickets 1-46, 2-50, 3-131
Bowling: Anderson 9-2-32-0, Broad 10-1-38-1 (1nb), Swann
20-5-38-1, Finn 11-1-28-1
(Editing by Stephen Wood)