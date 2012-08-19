Aug 19 Scoreboard at the end of the fourth day
of the third and final test between England and South Africa at
Lord's in London on Sunday.
England require a further 330 runs to win and level the
series at 1-1.
South Africa first innings 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander
61; Finn 4-75)
England first innings 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58; M.
Morkel 4-80)
South Africa second innings (overnight 145-3)
G.Smith lbw b Swann 23
A.Petersen lbw b Broad 24
H.Amla b Finn 121
J.Kallis lbw b Finn 31
D.Steyn c Taylor b Broad 9
AB de Villiers c Strauss b Finn 43
J.Rudolph c Prior b Finn 11
JP Duminy not out 26
VD Philander c Bairstow b Anderson 35
M.Morkel st Prior b Swann 9
I.Tahir b Anderson 1
Extras (b-6, lb-8, nb-2, w-2) 18
Total (all out, 124.2 overs) 351
Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-50 3-131 4-164 5-259 6-268 7-282
8-336 9-348 10-351
Bowling: Anderson 25.2-4-73-2 (1nb, 1w), Broad 21-2-85-2
(1nb), Swann 47-14-94-2, Finn 27-5-74-4 (1w), Trott 4-0-11-0
England second innings
A. Strauss lbw b Philander 1
A. Cook lbw b Philander 3
J. Trott not out 6
I. Bell not out 4
Extras (b-1, w-1) 2
Total (for two wickets, 13 overs) 16
To bat: J. Bairstow, J. Taylor, M. Prior, G. Swann, S.
Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-6
Bowling (to date): Morkel 4-2-7-0 (1w), Philander 4-1-4-2,
Steyn 5-2-4-0
