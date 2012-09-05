Sept 5 Scoreboard from the fifth and final one-day international between England and South Africa at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Wednesday. South Africa won by seven wickets. England innings A. Cook c&b du Plessis 51 I. Bell lbw b Peterson 10 R. Bopara c de Villiers b Steyn 0 J. Bairstow c Ontong b M Morkel 29 E. Morgan c Amla b Duminy 0 C. Kieswetter c Amla b M Morkel 33 S. Patel c de Villiers b Steyn 9 C. Woakes not out 33 J. Tredwell b Peterson 6 J. Anderson c M Morkel b Peterson 0 J. Dernbach c de Villiers b Parnell 2 Extras (nb 3 w 3 lb 3) 9 Total (all out; 45.2 overs) 182 Fall: 1-23 2-24 3-79 4-82 5-99 6-124 7-156 8-175 9-175 Bowling: D. Steyn 9-2-24-2 (1w), R. Peterson 10-0-37-3, M Morkel 8-0-41-2 (2w), W. Parnell 8.2-0-38-1 (2nb), D Elgar 4-0-20-0 (1nb), JP Duminy 4-0-11-1. F. Du Plessis 2-0-8-1 South Africa H. Amla not out 97 G. Smith c Tredwell b Dernbach 1 F. du Plessis c Kieswetter b Anderson 3 D. Elgar c Kieswetter b Anderson 1 AB de Villiers not out 75 Extras (lb 1 w 8) 9 Total(for three wickets, 34.4 overs)186 Did not bat: JP Duminy, J. Ontong, W. Parnell, R. Peterson, M. Morkel, D. Steyn Fall: 1-8 2-11 3-14 Bowling: J. Anderson 9-2-41-2 (1w), J. Dernbach 7.3-0-56-1 (4w), C. Woakes 6-0-35-0 (1w), J. Tredwell 6-0-30-0, S. Patel 2-0-11-0, R. Bopara 4-0-12-0 South Africa won by seven wickets The five-match series was tied 2-2