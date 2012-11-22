ADELAIDE Nov 22 Scoreboard at the close of the opening day of the second test between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Thursday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings
D. Warner c Smith b Morkel 119
E. Cowan c & b Kallis 10
R. Quiney c Smith b Morkel 0
R. Ponting b Kallis 4
M. Clarke not out 224
M. Hussey b Steyn 103
Extras (lb-10, w-1 nb-11) 22
Total (for five wickets, 86.5 overs) 482
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-44 3-55 4-210 5-482
Still to bat: M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 17.1-1-62-1, Morkel 22-5-128-2, Kallis 3.3-1-19-2, Kleinveldt 16.1-2-70-0 (nb-6, w-1), Tahir 21-0-159-0 (nb-5), Du Plessis 7-0-34-0
South Africa: Graeme Smith (capt), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Faf du Plessis, Rory Kleinveldt, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel.
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4