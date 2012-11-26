ADELAIDE, Nov 26 Scoreboard on the fifth and
final day of the drawn second test between Australia and South
Africa at Adelaide Oval on Monday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 550
South Africa first innings 388
Australia second innings 267-8 dec
South Africa second innings (overnight 77-4)
G. Smith c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0
A. Petersen b Siddle 24
H. Amla c Clarke b Lyon 17
J. Rudolph c Cowan b Lyon 3
AB De Villiers b Siddle 33
F. Du Plessis not out 110
J. Kallis c Cowan b Lyon 38
D. Steyn c Quiney b Siddle 0
R. Kleinveldt b Siddle 3
M. Morkel not out 8
Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1, nb-1) 4
Total (for eight wickets, 148 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-36 3-45 4-45 5-134 6-233 7-234 8-240
Did not bat: Tahir
Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 34-16-65-1, P. Siddle 33-15-65-4
(nb-1), M. Clarke 18-5-34-0, N. Lyon 50-31-49-3, D. Warner
6-0-29-0, R. Quiney 6-3-4-0 (w-1), R. Ponting 1-1-0-0
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
