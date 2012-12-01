Dec 1 Scoreboard at close of play on the second
day of the third and final test between Australia and South
Africa at the WACA in Perth on Saturday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 225
Australia first innings (overnight 33-2)
D. Warner c de Villiers b Steyn 13
E. Cowan c Kallis b Steyn 0
S. Watson lbw Philander 10
N. Lyon c du Plessis b Steyn 7
R. Ponting lbw Philander 4
M. Clarke c de Villiers b Steyn 5
M. Hussey c Smith b Morkel 12
M. Wade b Peterson 68
J. Hastings c Petersen b Peterson 32
M. Johnson b Peterson 7
M. Starc not out 0
Extras (lb-5) 5
Total (all out, 53.1 overs) 163
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-18 3-34 4-35 5-43 6-45 7-100 8-140
9-162
Bowling: Steyn 16-4-40-4, Philander 16-0-55-2, Morkel
13-6-19-1, Peterson 8.1-0-44-3.
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23
G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84
H. Amla not out 99
J. Kallis not out 17
Extras (b4, lb-2, w-1) 7
Total (for two wickets, 38 overs) 230
Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206
To bat: AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R.
Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel.
Bowling: Starc 10-0-76-1, Watson 5-2-17-0, Johnson 7-0-35-1,
Hastings 8-0-47-0, Lyon 7-1-38-0, Hussey 1-0-11-0 (w-1).
Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and
Adelaide.
