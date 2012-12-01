Dec 1 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Saturday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 225 Australia first innings (overnight 33-2) D. Warner c de Villiers b Steyn 13 E. Cowan c Kallis b Steyn 0 S. Watson lbw Philander 10 N. Lyon c du Plessis b Steyn 7 R. Ponting lbw Philander 4 M. Clarke c de Villiers b Steyn 5 M. Hussey c Smith b Morkel 12 M. Wade b Peterson 68 J. Hastings c Petersen b Peterson 32 M. Johnson b Peterson 7 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (all out, 53.1 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-18 3-34 4-35 5-43 6-45 7-100 8-140 9-162 Bowling: Steyn 16-4-40-4, Philander 16-0-55-2, Morkel 13-6-19-1, Peterson 8.1-0-44-3. South Africa second innings A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23 G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84 H. Amla not out 99 J. Kallis not out 17 Extras (b4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total (for two wickets, 38 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206 To bat: AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. Bowling: Starc 10-0-76-1, Watson 5-2-17-0, Johnson 7-0-35-1, Hastings 8-0-47-0, Lyon 7-1-38-0, Hussey 1-0-11-0 (w-1). Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)