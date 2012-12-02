Dec 2 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
third day of the third and final test between Australia and
South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Sunday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 225
Australia first innings 163
South Africa second innings (overnight 230-2)
A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23
G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84
H. Amla c & b Johnson 196
J. Kallis c Johnson b Starc 37
AB de Villiers c Wade b Starc 169
D. Elgar lbw Johnson 0
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 27
R. Peterson c Johnson b Starc 0
V. Philander not out 14
D. Steyn c Wade b Starc 8
M. Morkel b Starc 0
Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3) 11
Total (all out, 111.5 overs) 569
Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206 3-287 4-436 5-436 6-538 7-539
8-557 9-569
Bowling: Starc 28.5-3-154-6 (w-1), Watson 9-3-24-0, Johnson
25-1-110-4, Hastings 19-1-102-0 (w-1), Lyon 22-2-128-0, Hussey
4-0-26-0 (w-1), Warner 3-0-14-0, Ponting 1-0-3-0.
Australia second innings
E. Cowan not out 9
D. Warner not out 29
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (without loss, 13 overs) 40
To bat: S. Watson, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, M.
Wade, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hastings, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 5-2-14-0, Philander 5-0-15-0, Morkel 3-0-9-0
Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and
Adelaide.
