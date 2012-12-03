Dec 3 Scoreboard after South Africa beat
Australia by 309 runs on the fourth day of the third test at the
WACA in Perth on Monday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 225
Australia first innings 163
South Africa second innings 569
Australia second innings (overnight 40-0)
E. Cowan c Elgar b Steyn 53
D. Warner c Smith b Philander 29
S. Watson c Smith b Morkel 25
R. Ponting c Kallis b Peterson 8
M. Clarke st de Villiers b Peterson 44
M. Hussey c de Villiers b Steyn 26
M. Wade c Smith b Peterson 10
J. Hastings c Smith b Morkel 20
M. Johnson c de Villiers b Philander 3
M. Starc not out 68
N. Lyon c Smith b Steyn 31
Extras (lb-3, w-2) 5
Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 322
Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-81 3-102 4-130 5-188 6-198 7-198
8-204 9-235
Bowling: Steyn 22.5-6-72-3 (w-1), Philander 21-8-41-2,
Morkel 16-2-57-2 (w-1), Peterson 20-2-127-3, Elgar 1-0-4-0, Du
Plessis 2-0-18-0.
South Africa win series 1-0
