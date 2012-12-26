PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Dec 26 Scoreboard
of the third Twenty20 international between South Africa and New
Zealand at St.George's Park on Wednesday.
South Africa innings
H.Davids c Anderson b McClenaghan 68
F.Du Plessis b Hira 1
Q.De Kock c Anderson b McClenaghan 2
J.Ontong c Anderson b Franklin 48
D.Miller c Anderson b Bracewell 28
F.Behardien c McClenaghan b Bracewell 22
R.Kleinveldt not out 0
Extras (lb-4, w-6) 10
Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-26, 3-115, 4-135, 5-179, 6-179
Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-24-2 (2w), Hira 4-1-24-1, N.McCullum
3-0-27-0, Franklin 3-0-30-1, Bracewell 3-0-35-2 (1w), Neesham
3-0-35-0 (3w)
New Zealand innings
R.Nicol lbw b McLaren 5
M.Guptill c Peterson b Phangiso 24
B.McCullum c Ontong b Phangiso 25
C.Munro c de Kock b McLaren 3
J.Franklin c Ontong b Phangiso 16
J.Neesham c Morkel b Peterson 12
N.McCullum c Peterson b McLaren 17
C.Anderson run out 12
D.Bracewell not out 15
R.Hira c Ontong b Kleinveldt 12
M.McClenaghan not out 1
Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4
Total (nine wickets, 20 overs) 146
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-53, 3-56, 4-60, 5-84, 6-87, 7-116,
8-116, 9-137
Bowling: McLaren 4-0-25-3 (1w), Peterson 3-0-24-1, Morkel
4-0-37-0 (1w), Kleinveldt 4-0-25-1 (1w), Phangiso 4-0-25-3,
Ontong 1-0-9-0
Result: SA won by 33 runs to win the series 2-1
