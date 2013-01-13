PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test South Africa and New Zealand at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (F. Du Plessis 137, H. Amla 110, D. Elgar 103 not out) New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; D. Steyn five for 17)

New Zealand innings M. Guptill not out 1 B. McCullum not out 1

Extras (lb 1) 1 Total (for no wickets; 4 overs) 3

Still to bat: K. Williamson, D. Brownlie, D. Flynn, BJ Watling, C. Munro, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, J. Patel, T. Boult.

Bowling: Steyn 2-0-2-0, Morkel 2-2-0-0. (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Alastair Himmer)