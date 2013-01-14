PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 14 Scoreboard
after South Africa beat New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs
on the fourth day of the second test at St. George's Park on
Monday.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared
New Zealand first innings 121 all out
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill b Kleinveldt 48
B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 11
K. Williamson b Peterson 11
D. Brownlie c De Villiers b Kallis 53
D. Flynn c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0
BJ Watling b Steyn 63
C. Munro c Petersen b Morkel 15
D. Bracewell c Petersen b Steyn 0
N. Wagner c De Villiers b Steyn 4
T. Boult c Peterson b Morkel 3
J. Patel not out 0
Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3
Total (all out; 86.4 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-64 3-84 4-84 5-182 6-203 7-203 8-204
9-207 10-211.
Bowling: Steyn 15.4-2-48-3, Morkel 16-6-36-2 (1w),
Kleinveldt 15-8-44-2, Peterson 26-13-47-2, Kallis 9-3-18-1,
Smith 1-0-10-0, Petersen 4-0-6-0.
South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs
Man of the match: Dale Steyn
