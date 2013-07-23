Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
July 23 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c R Peterson b Morkel 3 T Dilshan c de Villiers b Morkel 43 K Sangakkara c A Petersen b Phangiso 37 M Jayawardene b R Peterson 17 L Thirimanne lbw b McLaren 13 D Chandimal c DuPlessis b Morkel 43 J Mubarak c & b Duminy 8 T Perera c sub (C Ingram) b Morris 11 R Herath run out 13 S Eranga not out 7 L Malinga not out 0 Extras: (lb-6 nb-2 w-20) 28 Total: (nine wickets, 49.2 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-66 3-106 4-120 5-143 6-167 7-192 8-205 9-220. Bowling: R Peterson 10-0-39-1, Morkel 10-0-34-3 (5w), Morris 7-0-38-1 (2w), McLaren 9.2-0-45-1 (6w, 1nb), Phangiso 10-0-52-1 (7w, 1nb), Duminy 3-0-9-1. South Africa innings A Petersen lbw b Herath 24 R Peterson b Malinga 3 JP Duminy c Sangakkara b Perera 15 AB de Villiers lbw b Dilshan 12 F du Plessis c Sangakkara b Herath 8 D Miller not out 22 R McLaren not out 14 Extras: (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total: (five wickets, 21 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-39 3-55 4-67 5-69. Did not bat: H Amla, A Phangiso, C Morris, M Morkel. Bowling: Malinga 3-0-17-1 (1w), Eranga 4-0-21-0 (2w), Perera 4-0-23-1, Herath 4-0-16-2 (1w), Dilshan 5-0-20-1, Mubarak 1-0-5-0. Result: Sri Lanka won by 17 runs (D/L method) Sri Lanka lead the five-match series 2-0.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.