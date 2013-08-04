Aug 4 Scoreboard in the second Twenty20
International between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Hambantota
on Sunday.
South Africa:
H. Davids b Kulasekara 7
Q. de Kock st Sangakkara b Senanayake 19
F. du Plessis b Malinga 12
JP Duminy c Mathews b Senanayake 30
AB de Villiers run out 15
D. Miller c Chandimal b Kulasekara 36
D. Wiese not out 7
W. Parnell not out 10
Extras (lb-2, w-7) 9
Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 145
Did not bat: M Morkel, Imran Tahir, L Tsotsobe
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-44 3-48 4-86 5-105 6-132
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-22-2(w-1), Malinga 4-0-32-1(w-1),
Senanayake 4-0-18-2(w-1), Mathews 4-0-32-0, Mendis 4-0-39-0.
Sri Lanka:
K. Perera lbw b Tahir 21
M. Jayawardene c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6
D. Chandimal c de Kock b Tsotsobe 2
K. Sangakkara c Wiese b Morkel 39
L. Thirimanne b Parnell 18
A. Mathews c de Villiers b Wiese 1
T. Perera not out 22
N. Kulasekara c de Kock b Morkel 10
S. Senanayake not out 1
Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3
Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 123
Did not bat: L Malinga, A Mendis
Fall of wickets 1-8 2-27 3-48 4-85 5-88 6-90 7-112.
Bowling: Tsotsobe 4-0-17-2(w-1), Morkel 4-0-34-2(w-1),
Parnell 4-0-25-1, Wiese 4-0-25-1, Tahir 4-0-21-1.
Result: South Africa won by 22 runs
