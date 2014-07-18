GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 18 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday:

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

South Africa first innings 455-9 declared

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 30-0) K. Silva c Philander b Steyn 8 U. Tharanga st de Cock b Duminy 83 K. Sangakkara b Morkel 24 M. Jayawardene lbw b Steyn 3 L. Thirimanne c de Kock b Steyn 38 A. Mathews b Tahir 89 D. Chandimal c Petersen b Steyn 6 D. Perera c de Kock b Steyn 0 R. Herath not out 12 S. Lakmal c de Kock b Morkel 6 Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-2, nb-1) 14 Total (nine wickets, 100 overs) 283

Still to bat: S. Eranga

Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-98 3-104 4-136 5-190 6-200 7-201 8-272 9-283

Bowling (to date): Steyn 21-7-50-5 (1w), Philander 15-6-31-0 (1nb), Morkel 17-8-45-2 (1w), Tahir 25-5-74-1, Duminy 15-4-47-1, Elgar 7-1-25-0 (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)