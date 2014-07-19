GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 19 Scoreboard at stumps
on day four of the first test between Sri Lanka and South Africa
on Saturday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 455-9 declared
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 283-9)
K. Silva c Philander b Steyn 8
U. Tharanga st de Cock b Duminy 83
K. Sangakkara b Morkel 24
M. Jayawardene lbw b Steyn 3
L. Thirimanne c de Kock b Steyn 38
A. Mathews b Tahir 89
D. Chandimal c Petersen b Steyn 6
D. Perera c de Kock b Steyn 0
R. Herath c de Villiers b Morkel 19
S. Lakmal c de Kock b Morkel 6
S Eranga not out 1
Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-3, nb-1) 15
Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 292
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-98 3-104 4-136 5-190 6-200 7-201
8-272 9-283
Bowling: Steyn 23-7-54-5 (1w), Philander 15-6-31-0 (1nb),
Morkel 18.5-9-49-3 (2w), Tahir 26-5-75-1, Duminy 15-4-47-1,
Elgar 7-1-25-0.
South Africa second innings
D Elgar c Chandimal b Herath 12
A Petersen c Chandimal b Perera 32
F du Plessis b Herath 37
H Amla c Tharanga b Perera 22
AB de Villiers b Perera 51
Q de Kock c and b Perera 36
JP Duminy not out 8
Extras (b-4, lb-4) 8
Total (six wickets declared, 50.2 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-54 3-88 4-131 5-193 6-206
Bowling: Lakmal 9-0-35-0, Herath 22-2-84-2, Perera
19.2-1-79-4.
Sri Lanka second innings
U Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 14
K Silva not out 37
K Sangakkara not out 58
Extras (b-1) 1
Total (one wicket, 32 overs) 110
Fall of wickets: 1-14
Bowling: Steyn 6-2-18-1, Philander 6-3-13-0, Morkel
4-1-13-0, Tahir 10-1-40-0, Duminy 5-1-24-0, Elgar 1-0-1-0.
